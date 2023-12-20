MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $3,106,797.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,503,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.30, for a total value of $730,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,399,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $3,106,797.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,503,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,337 shares of company stock worth $106,126,741 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDB. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.44.

MDB opened at $409.78 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $164.59 and a one year high of $442.84. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

