MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Down to $420.17

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $420.17, but opened at $409.20. MongoDB shares last traded at $414.60, with a volume of 302,136 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.44.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $380.03 and its 200-day moving average is $379.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $3,106,797.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,503,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.30, for a total value of $730,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,159 shares in the company, valued at $434,399,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $3,106,797.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,503,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,337 shares of company stock valued at $106,126,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

