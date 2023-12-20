Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 712 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $349,157.68.

On Monday, November 6th, Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $417,503.24.

On Monday, October 2nd, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $414,761.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $635.26 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $336.63 and a one year high of $647.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $516.33 and a 200 day moving average of $511.83.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,441,000 after acquiring an additional 733,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $150,233,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $225,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

