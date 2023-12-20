Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,355 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 140.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of F5 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $178.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.04. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $180.35.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,749.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

