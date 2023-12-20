Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.43 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.97 and a 200-day moving average of $113.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.