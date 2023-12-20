Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after acquiring an additional 74,873,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,450,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,236,678,000 after purchasing an additional 310,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,245,000 after purchasing an additional 453,081 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,632,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after buying an additional 444,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $187.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

