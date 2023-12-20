Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $153.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.92 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

