Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 533,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 93,085 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,020,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 39,868 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,849,000 after buying an additional 1,101,718 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 210,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.