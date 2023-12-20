Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $84.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

