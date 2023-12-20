Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,774 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,774 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after acquiring an additional 540,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 704.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,558,000 after acquiring an additional 350,382 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $122.77 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $122.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.96 and a 200-day moving average of $109.84.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

