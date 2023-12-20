Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,861 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,950,000 after buying an additional 39,779,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,845,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,333,000 after buying an additional 1,872,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,888,000 after buying an additional 6,338,412 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

