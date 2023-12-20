Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.42.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $295.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.55. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $385.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

