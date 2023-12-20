Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Insider Steffen Sigloch Sells 58,522 Shares

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,864.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.08 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $819.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 284.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,701,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,534 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth about $60,565,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,084.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 615,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

