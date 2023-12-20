NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Price Performance

NNVC opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $12.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.12. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

NanoViricides Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in NanoViricides in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in NanoViricides in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NanoViricides by 18.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

