Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 23.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

