National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for TMX Group Limited (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TMX Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for TMX Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

Get TMX Group alerts:

X has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$92.13.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$30.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.39. TMX Group has a one year low of C$25.87 and a one year high of C$31.33.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.27 million.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.