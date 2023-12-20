Navalign LLC Buys 794 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 587,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $135,017,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 17,228 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Up 0.7 %
V stock opened at $260.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.26 and a 200 day moving average of $240.25. The firm has a market cap of $477.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $263.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
