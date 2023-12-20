Navalign LLC Buys 794 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 587,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $135,017,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 17,228 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

V stock opened at $260.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.26 and a 200 day moving average of $240.25. The firm has a market cap of $477.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $263.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.