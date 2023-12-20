Navalign LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Navalign LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,170,024,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

