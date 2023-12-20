Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,313 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.42.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $495.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.22. The stock has a market cap of $216.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $496.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

