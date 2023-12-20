New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $72.02

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.02, but opened at $77.91. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $76.95, with a volume of 1,217,051 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 167,787.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622,527 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $131,675,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,799,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.