NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) PT Lowered to $40.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $34.75 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $892.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

