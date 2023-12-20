Nexus Investment Management ULC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.8% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 26,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE PFE opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

