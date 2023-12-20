Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 2,185 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nexus Investment Management ULC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 5.0% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $44,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $350.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $900.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $353.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total transaction of $9,408,503.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 517,624 shares of company stock valued at $170,064,214. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

