NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after buying an additional 1,447,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after buying an additional 430,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $122.64 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $186.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.41.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

View Our Latest Report on NIKE

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.