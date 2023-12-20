NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $7.98

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $8.59. NIO shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 46,351,192 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $155,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NIO by 2,377.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,918,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

