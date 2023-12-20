Northeast Financial Group Inc. Has $232,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 49,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.14.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $352.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a market cap of $350.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $354.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

