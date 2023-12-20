Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$32.00 at National Bankshares

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.54.

Shares of NPI opened at C$24.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.48. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$19.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.31.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. Northland Power had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of C$513.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$491.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.265698 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

