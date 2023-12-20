Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 0.3% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 199.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,248 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $105.69. The firm has a market cap of $448.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

