Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,369 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 335.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 199.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,024,000 after buying an additional 3,537,248 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.0% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 99,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $105.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

