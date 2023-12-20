Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

NTR opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

