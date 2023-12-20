Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) PT Raised to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nuvei from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $25.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -318.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.54. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $43.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvei will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the third quarter worth approximately $8,095,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvei by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,616,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,984 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

