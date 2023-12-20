Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) & Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Critical Contrast

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) and Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oddity Tech and Inter Parfums, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oddity Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57 Inter Parfums 0 1 3 0 2.75

Oddity Tech currently has a consensus target price of $48.14, indicating a potential upside of 9.19%. Inter Parfums has a consensus target price of $160.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.88%. Given Inter Parfums’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than Oddity Tech.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oddity Tech $478.94 million 5.20 $21.73 million N/A N/A Inter Parfums $1.09 billion 4.21 $120.94 million $4.95 28.89

This table compares Oddity Tech and Inter Parfums’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Inter Parfums has higher revenue and earnings than Oddity Tech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Inter Parfums shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Inter Parfums shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oddity Tech and Inter Parfums’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oddity Tech 11.02% 31.25% 17.80% Inter Parfums 12.22% 19.63% 12.14%

Summary

Inter Parfums beats Oddity Tech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. It owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Donna Karan, DKNY, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, and Ungaro brands, as well as French Connection, Intimate, and Aziza names. It sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, duty free shops, beauty retailers, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.