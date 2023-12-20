Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Brett Tighe Sells 4,816 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $86.68 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Okta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 5.0% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 6.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Get Our Latest Report on OKTA

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.