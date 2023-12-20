Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $401.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.22. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.49 and a 52 week high of $438.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.23%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

