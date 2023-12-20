Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.75 on Monday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.43% and a negative net margin of 8,930.97%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

