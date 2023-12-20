ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,034 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of ONEOK worth $17,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 30.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 54.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 11.0% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 17.5% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

