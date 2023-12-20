Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) Announces Earnings Results

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 8.82%.

Optex Systems Trading Up 18.6 %

OPXS opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Optex Systems has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPXS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Optex Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Optex Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Optex Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Optex Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, and commander weapon station sights; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

Featured Stories

