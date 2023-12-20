Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1,481.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Up 1.2 %

ORCL stock opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.