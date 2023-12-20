Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

SEED opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEED. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Featured Articles

