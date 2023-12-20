Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.89.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Orion Energy Systems

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

In related news, insider Scott A. Green acquired 53,300 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 830,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,655.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

