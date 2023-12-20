Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,281 ($28.85).
OXIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.82) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($39.21) to GBX 2,955 ($37.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 2,345 ($29.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,020.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,264.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,233.01, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.97. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of GBX 1,634 ($20.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.48).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,941.75%.
Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.
