Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.61.

Shares of PARA opened at $15.82 on Monday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.85.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

