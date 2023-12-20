Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PARA. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.74.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PARA

Paramount Global Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PARA opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.85. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Paramount Global by 36.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,639,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after buying an additional 433,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.