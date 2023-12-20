Park Edge Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Park Edge Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.6% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $167.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

