PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.57.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $93.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 72,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $5,782,633.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,001,636.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 72,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total value of $5,782,633.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,001,636.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doug Jones sold 28,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $2,252,201.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,301 shares of company stock valued at $19,967,865 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 850,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 790,151 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 548,677 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after buying an additional 539,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile



PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

