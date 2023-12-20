PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Trimmed by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $865,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $167.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

