PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,556 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 12.1% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

