PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.6% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.95 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

