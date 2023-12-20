Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) & Ocumetics Technology (OTCMKTS:MYND) Head to Head Survey

Ocumetics Technology (OTCMKTS:MYND – Get Free Report) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Ocumetics Technology has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ocumetics Technology and Perdoceo Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocumetics Technology N/A N/A N/A Perdoceo Education 19.83% 18.74% 14.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

8.5% of Ocumetics Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Ocumetics Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ocumetics Technology and Perdoceo Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocumetics Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perdoceo Education has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than Ocumetics Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocumetics Technology and Perdoceo Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocumetics Technology $50.01 million 0.23 -$41.37 million N/A N/A Perdoceo Education $738.23 million 1.54 $95.87 million $2.15 8.02

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Ocumetics Technology.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Ocumetics Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocumetics Technology

(Get Free Report)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences. The company also operates intellipath, a personalized learning platform; and a mobile application and two-way messaging platform. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

