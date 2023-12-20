Perkins Coie Trust Co Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,769 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.8% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $524.04 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $484.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

